Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

