Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.19

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.19, but opened at $52.77. Argo Group International shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

