Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Jason Beddow Purchases 23,826 Shares

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) insider Jason Beddow purchased 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.24 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of A$220,152.24 ($157,251.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

