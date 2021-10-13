ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Tops $0.34

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.