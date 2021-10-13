Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $389,760.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,965,679 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

