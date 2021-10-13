Arianee Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Arianee has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $5,242.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

