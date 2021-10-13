Arion Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $51,115.44 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,792,791 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

