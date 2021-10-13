Ark Price Reaches $2.29 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $302.75 million and $146.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,555,536 coins and its circulating supply is 132,434,639 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

