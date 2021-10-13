ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $848,908.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and $848,908.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00118044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.00 or 1.00023211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06171738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

