Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0819 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $899,020.41 and $20,102.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.10 or 0.06259967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00308949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.85 or 0.01033112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00480494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00348671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00300287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,019,877 coins and its circulating supply is 10,975,333 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

