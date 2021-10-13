Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGTF. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

