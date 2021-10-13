Arweave Price Tops $52.65 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $40.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $52.65 or 0.00091548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021921 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000126 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.