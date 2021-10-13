Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $302.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.45. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $343.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.