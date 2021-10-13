ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, Mizuho cut ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

