ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $810.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.34. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

