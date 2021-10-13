ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASML opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $810.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.34. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About ASML
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
