ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 17,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ASOS has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

