Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Associated Banc worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.