Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.29 ($1.10).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.25 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.21. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

