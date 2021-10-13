AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,792 ($114.87) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock has a market cap of £136.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,514.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,175.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

