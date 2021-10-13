Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 10,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 847,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.