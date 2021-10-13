Aterian (ATER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Aterian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

9/24/2021 – Aterian had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Aterian had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Aterian had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATER traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 8,745,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,209. The firm has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Get Aterian Inc alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.