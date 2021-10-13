Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,477.83

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $51,477.83 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,338,016 coins and its circulating supply is 44,163,298 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

