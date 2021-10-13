Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Down 1.3%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 7,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.