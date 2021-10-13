Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.