Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 2,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.
Augmedix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGX)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
