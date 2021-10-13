Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

