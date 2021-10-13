Autonio Price Reaches $0.0830 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $190,495.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars.

