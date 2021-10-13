AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of AutoZone worth $92,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AutoZone by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,677.29 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,618.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,531.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

