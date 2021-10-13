AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.61.

NYSE AVB opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

