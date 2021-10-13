Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.15. 6,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.89. The firm has a market cap of C$45.56 million and a PE ratio of -33.59.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

