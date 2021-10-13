Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,163.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

AVTR stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

