Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

AVAH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 133.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 451,321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $266,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $19,160,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

