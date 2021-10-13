Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.82. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1,116 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

