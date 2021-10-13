Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

