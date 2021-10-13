Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVVIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

