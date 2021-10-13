Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.06. Aware shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 26,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

