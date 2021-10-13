Axa S.A. Acquires 26,683 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

GRMN opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

