Axa S.A. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 505.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Avnet worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avnet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after buying an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet by 286.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 239,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Avnet by 89.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 192,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

