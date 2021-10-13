Axa S.A. Makes New $9.41 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

