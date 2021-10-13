Axa S.A. Sells 3,173 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.