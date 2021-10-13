Axa S.A. Sells 98,000 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Teradata worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

