Axa S.A. Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of Primerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

