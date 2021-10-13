Axe Market Capitalization Tops $172,092.77 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $172,092.77 and approximately $62,751.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00526624 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 165% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

