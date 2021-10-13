Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,889,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get Axis Technologies Group alerts:

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.