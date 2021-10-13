Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,889,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Axis Technologies Group stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.