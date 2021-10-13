Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

