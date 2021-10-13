Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 367.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

