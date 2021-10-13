B. Riley Weighs in on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

