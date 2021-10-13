B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 454,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in B2Gold by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

