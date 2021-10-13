Baader Bank Reiterates “€144.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €144.00 ($169.41) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.38 ($158.09).

ETR SAP opened at €116.94 ($137.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

