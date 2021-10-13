BaaSid (BAAS) Tops One Day Volume of $130,410.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $130,410.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BaaSid

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

